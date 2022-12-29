By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa has finally returned to the practice field. After being sidelined since Week 3, Bosa is ready to make his return.

On Thursday, Joey Bosa was activated off of injured reserve. He had been out since suffering a core injury in Week 3.

After practice, Bosa took the time to speak with reporters. During the conversation, he gave an update on his health.

“Feeling confident, feeling good. Had about 15 reps today, so easy day to get back into it. Felt really good with all of it.” stated Bosa via Nick Cothrel of ChargerReport.com

Joey Bosa was then asked if he thought he could take the field on Sunday. He stated, “I’m going to take it one day at a time, let the coaches decide on that. I think I’m feeling really good and I kind of made it a point to not come back until I felt confident in myself and being able to perform in a game and not just go out there for three reps in practice and feel decent. Yeah, I’m feeling very good.”

With the Chargers already clinching a spot in the playoffs, they will likely work Joey Bosa back to the field slowly. They now have 21 days to decide if they will activate him.

In the three games that he has played in this season, Bosa was a force. He recorded seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 1.5 total sacks.

Upon his return, the Chargers defense will be receiving a major boost to the defensive front. With the playoffs on the horizon, he will instantly help this group become better.