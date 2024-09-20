“They're calling it an ankle issue, he didn't practice Wednesday, was on the field today,” said Popper. “Didn't really participate in the stuff that we saw, like the hand-off section. They were making throws with some tight ends that he wasn't participating in but I did catch him making some throws towards the end of practice as I was walking off. So that's sort of where things are.

“There was a little bit of limp when he was walking around, but he had a pretty heavy tape job on the right ankle. It was similar to sort of how the offensive lineman has their ankles taped up. But I always think that guy will play if he's on the practice field. He's one of the toughest players I've ever covered.”

What will happen if Justin Herbert can't play for the Chargers against the Steelers?

If Herbert can't give it a go, Los Angeles would likely go with Easton Stick. Stick took over for Herbert at the end of last season and failed to win a game. However, this team is much better than the one the Chargers had the previous year. The hope is that Herbert can play and help Los Angeles try to get their third win of the year. It will be a challenging game for the Chargers, especially since they have to travel to Pittsburgh for the contest. Both teams have a record of 2-0, each having flaws.