Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have been among the early surprises of the 2024 NFL season, getting off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert hasn't had to put up any Herculean stat lines thus far, but the Chargers' defense has stepped up to the challenge in locking down their lesser competition through two weeks.

Earlier this week, the Chargers received a worrisome update when Herbert appeared on the injury report with an ankle ailment, casting some doubt over his status for this Sunday's road tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, a newly unearthed video should ease the minds of Chargers fans a bit, showing Herbert back at practice on Thursday, albeit with a heavily taped right ankle, via Kris Rhim of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/krisrhim1/status/1836807774103122162

A season ago, Herbert was the lone saving grace for a Chargers team that was otherwise among the league's worst at essentially every position. When the quarterback went down with injury for the season, the Chargers' very faint playoff hopes at the time disappeared along with him.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, Los Angeles was not expected to compete for much except another high NFL Draft pick due to the still relative lack of talent up and down the roster.

It should be noted of course that the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers–the two teams the Chargers have beaten so far this year–are not exactly the perfect measuring sticks for a team's true competency.

Still, you can only play who's in front of you, and there's certainly something to be said about taking care of business.

The Chargers will take the field on Sunday in Pittsburgh–hopefully with Herbert once again in the lineup–at 1 PM ET.

The game is set to be broadcast nationally on CBS.