Brandon Staley reveals Justin Herbert injury diagnosis

The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to have lost more than just their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. During the fourth quarter of a 27-24 loss, quarterback Justin Herbert took a huge hit and landed awkwardly. The rest of the game, he lingered in pain and many believed he might have broken his ribs.

According to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, that is not the case.

Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert "has a fracture to his rib cartilage and good news better than having a fracture of his bone." He's day-to-day.#Boltup @nflnetwork — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 16, 2022

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. That is far better than actually breaking the bones. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that Herbert is considered day-t0-day with the injury. It sounds as though it will likely be a pain management thing going forward. It certainly is a bullet dodged for the LA franchise, who feared the worst.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers were looking to go 3-0 in Kansas City since they drafted the QB out of Oregon. They led for most of the game. But with the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, Herbert threw a pick-six creating a deficit. Later in the quarter, Herbert took a huge hit and his midsection appeared to land on the Chiefs lineman’s helmet. The Chargers signal-caller was seen writing in pain on the ground.

He remained in the game but it was evident he was hurting. Trailing 27-17 with just minutes left facing a 3rd-and-1, Herbert strolled to his right and easily could have run for a first down. Instead, he just threw the ball into the ground and grabbed at his rib cage area. At that moment, it appeared very serious.

The next play, Herbert made one of the best throws you will see this year.

That set up a touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer, but it wasn’t enough. Herbert will have extra rest before their Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.