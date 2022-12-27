By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley have atoned for just missing it last season and have clinched a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

LA making it to the postseason for the first time in the Staley-Herbert era is a great step in the right direction. But it’s not all they had hoped to accomplish together. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Staley said the playoffs are the expectation for the Chargers and that the real work has yet to start.

“It’s just the beginning,” Staley said, via PFT. “This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point. I’m really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we’ve been able to demonstrate in order to make this postseason. That’s probably what I’m most proud of, not just being in the postseason but how we made it, what it took for us to get in, but this is just the beginning for us.”

Before the season, the Chargers were expected to be a dominant team. Injuries have held them back from being a true juggernaut but they are still, at the very least, a playoff team. Herbert remains an elite quarterback and has enough playmakers around him to lead the team to victory.

The Chargers and their “social media quarterback” will await to see who else clinches a playoff spot. Only one Wild Card spot is left after Los Angeles and the Baltimore Ravens each clinched one.