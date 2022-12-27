By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is playing postseason football for the first time in his career, and unsurprisingly, the whole NFL Twitter is hyped up for him and his latest personal milestone.

The Chargers secured their spot in the playoffs after taking down the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 16 Monday Night Football game, 20-3. Herbert didn’t throw for a touchdown in the contest and had one interception, but he was crucial in bringing the ball downfield and allowing their rushing offense to score. The 24-year-old quarterback finished with 235 yards on 24-of-31 pass completion.

The LA franchise is sixth in the AFC with a 9-6 record. They are entering the playoffs for the first time since 2018, so Herbert–who was drafted no. 6 overall in 2020–still wasn’t with the team when their drought started.

With that, a lot of fans are happy for Herbert. He is one of the best young QBs in the league and certainly deserves to experience playoff football. Fortunately, he’s getting his chance.

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III was ecstatic for Justin Herbert, saying, “The Chargers have done it!!! JUSTIN HERBERT IS PLAYOFF BOUND FOR THE 1ST TIME. Not bad for a social media Quarterback.”

American actor Mario Lopez is equally hyped as the rest of the fan base, tweeting, “And there it is… Chargers punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2018. And the NFL will finally get my guy Justin Herbert in the playoffs…”

Here are more insane reactions from around the NFL:

JUSTIN HERBERT IS GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/DR4p9stoU8 — Leo (@Y0Le0) December 27, 2022

THE NFL PLAYOFFS WILL FINALLY BE GRACED BY THE PRESENCE OF JUSTIN HERBERT AND CO THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/isK7Ts3Iri — Ava (@avatarrant) December 27, 2022

JUSTIN HERBERT GOING TO THE FUCKING PLAYOFFS GO EAT SHIT FUCKING HATERS JAJAJAJAAJAJJA pic.twitter.com/4H6E20bhQK — ‏ً (@BoltUpHerbert) December 27, 2022

The Chargers have two games left before the postseason begins, though the postseason now couldn’t come any sooner.