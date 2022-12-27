Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is playing postseason football for the first time in his career, and unsurprisingly, the whole NFL Twitter is hyped up for him and his latest personal milestone.

The Chargers secured their spot in the playoffs after taking down the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 16 Monday Night Football game, 20-3. Herbert didn’t throw for a touchdown in the contest and had one interception, but he was crucial in bringing the ball downfield and allowing their rushing offense to score. The 24-year-old quarterback finished with 235 yards on  24-of-31 pass completion.

The LA franchise is sixth in the AFC with a 9-6 record. They are entering the playoffs for the first time since 2018, so Herbert–who was drafted no. 6 overall in 2020–still wasn’t with the team when their drought started.

With that, a lot of fans are happy for Herbert. He is one of the best young QBs in the league and certainly deserves to experience playoff football. Fortunately, he’s getting his chance.

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III was ecstatic for Justin Herbert, saying, “The Chargers have done it!!! JUSTIN HERBERT IS PLAYOFF BOUND FOR THE 1ST TIME. Not bad for a social media Quarterback.”

American actor Mario Lopez is equally hyped as the rest of the fan base, tweeting, “And there it is… Chargers punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2018. And the NFL will finally get my guy Justin Herbert in the playoffs…”

Here are more insane reactions from around the NFL:

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler proves he’s the Fantasy football king with big game vs. Colts

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Derwin James, Chargers, Colts

Derwin James thrown out of game vs Colts after brutal hit on Ashton Dulin

Rexwell Villas ·

Joey Bosa, Chargers

Chargers get tremendous boost with major Joey Bosa injury update

Dan Fappiano ·

The Chargers have two games left before the postseason begins, though the postseason now couldn’t come any sooner.