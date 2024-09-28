Just 24 hours after the Los Angeles Chargers announced that All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater would be out for a big Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the right side of the offensive line is now suffering a great deal too, putting the already gimpy Justin Herbert in harms way against a Chiefs defense that is looking to get their pass rush going.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“The #Chargers have downgraded OT Joe Alt to doubtful with an MCL sprain. He was previously questionable.”

The 6'8″ Alt was the 5th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after being named a Unanimous All-American during his junior season at Notre Dame. Some questioned the pick, particularly after LA's two top pass-catchers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) departed the team, but rather than taking either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, Jim Harbaugh was hell-bent on creating the same sort of smash-mouth identity he was able to foster while at Stanford, in San Francisco, and at Michigan.

It's a small sample size, Joe Alt has been every bit as good as the Chargers could've hoped as they look to establish this identity. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt is the 15th-highest graded offensive tackle in the league through three weeks.

Chargers roster decimated in Week 3 loss to Steelers

Joe Alt was one of a handful of Chargers — along with Herbert, Slater and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa — who exited LA's Week 3 loss to the Steelers early because of injury. Pittsburgh didn't come out unscathed, losing Jaylen Warren and Alex Highsmith in the process of their 20-10 win.

In addition to Alt, Herbert, Slater and Bosa, the Chargers will once again be without rookie linebacker Junior Colson, who missed the game against Pittsburgh, as well as star safety Derwin James Jr., who was suspended for a game due to an unnecessary roughness penalty called against him on a hit against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

It's never a good time to be down as many guys as LA will be this Sunday, but it's especially troubling when you've got the back-to-back Super Bowl champs coming into your building in what will surely feel like a game at Arrowhead West. Don't expect to see anyone in the Chargers locker room making excuses though. Jim Harbaugh will have the players at his disposal ready for a war on Sunday afternoon.