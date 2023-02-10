Heading into the 2022 season, expectations were sky-high for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Ultimately they finished the year with a 10-7 record, and a first-round exit in the playoffs.

In his third year, Justin Herbert once again put together a strong campaign. But in comparison to the work done in his first two seasons, he didn’t find the same success. Much of this can be attributed to the injuries that he dealt with.

Early in the season, Herbert suffered a rib injury. Along with dealing with that, he also suffered a shoulder injury.

Even while struggling at times, Justin Herbert took the field in all 17 games. In total, he threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.

On Thursday, Justin Herbert appeared on Up & Adams. While on the show, he spoke with Kay Adams about his injury-riddled 2022 season. She also asked him about his toughness. And if that is his defining characteristic on the field.

“I’d like to think so. As a quarterback and as a teammate, you need to be able to put everything on the line. Even when you don’t feel great, and you don’t want to play, and you don’t want to go to practice, you need to be able to go out there and give your best cause your teammates deserve that.

Adams then asked Herbert how much injuries impacted his season.

“I think the ribs early on were pretty tough. It’s kind of a discomfort that I had to deal with for six or seven weeks. But as that got better, time healed. The shoulder was kind of another discomfort thing. Was able to throw, and was able to do everything but was kind of limited during practice. So, I had to find my way of being out there and getting all the reps without actually doing them all,” stated Herbert.

Following the end of the season, Justin Herbert had surgery on his shoulder. He now plans to be back and ready to go at the start of the season. With him healthy again, this Chargers offense will likely be prepared for another strong year.