Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. On Sunday, the star QB provided an update for his fans, via his Instagram, indicating that the procedure was a success and that he’s set to get started on his road to recovery. Herbert appeared to be in good spirits after the shoulder surgery, and as of now, the expectation is that he’ll be ready to suit up when the Chargers’ offseason activities get into full swing.

“Surgery went great and now ready to attack this road to recovery!” Justin Herbert on his left shoulder surgery via his IG account: pic.twitter.com/faJH7mq4Uc — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) January 29, 2023

“Surgery went great and now ready to attack this road to recovery,” said Herbert, posing with a thumbs up from a hospital bed.

It was a significant surgery, but fortunately, Herbert’s throwing arm wasn’t the focus. The procedure was done to his left shoulder and barring any setbacks, he should be a full go for training camp and the rest of the offseason activities.

The news of Herbert’s shoulder surgery was a surprise to the fan base, but fortunately it doesn’t figure to have any impact on his availability for the Chargers going forward.

Herbert led the Chargers to a 10-7 record across 17 starts this season. He lined up for much of the year without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, both of whom were plagued by injury throughout the campaign. His numbers dipped as a result, throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The season prior, Herbert had a career-best 38 touchdown passes.

Still, working closely with Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, Herbert recorded his best-ever completion percentage of 68.2. Now, he’ll hope to have all of his weapons available in 2023, and with the shoulder surgery out of the way, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will be feeling plenty confident.