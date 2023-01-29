Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has reportedly undergone offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, according to multiple reports. The surgery was done to Herbert’s non-throwing shoulder, and the Chargers anticipate their star quarterback will be ready to go and fully cleared by the time offseason activities swing around, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

It’s unclear how long Herbert has been dealing with a torn labrum, but the surgery is a significant procedure. Fortunately, Herbert won’t be sidelined for long, as the injury was sustained to his left shoulder. Herbert, of course, throws with his right arm.

Barring any setbacks, all signs point towards Herbert being a full participant in training camp and he shouldn’t have any issues with the shoulder in the 2023 regular season, either. That’s especially important because the Chargers made some key changes to the coaching staff following their historic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

With offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day both fired by the Chargers after the season, Herbert will be working with some new coaches on the offense. Having him at full strength when camp breaks will be vital ahead of a season with lofty expectations in LA.

In 2022, Herbert played in all 17 games for the Chargers, completing a career-high 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,739 yards. He threw for just 25 touchdown passes, down from 38 in 2022, and was intercepted 10 times.

After undergoing the procedure on his shoulder, Herbert will look to rest up and recover in time to get back for the start of offseason activities.