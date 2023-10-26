Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is inching closer to making a full recovery from his finger injury. Herbert fractured his middle finger back in Week 4 when the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17. He has not missed any games with the injury, and was seen at practice not wearing a glove for the first time since the initial injury.

Herbert provided an update on his finger at practice. “Every day it’s getting better,” Herbert said. “We’re coming up on four weeks, so just doing everything I can to limit the pain and every time I’m out here being safe,” via Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register.

Justin Herbert also responded to the struggles that Chargers have had this season. Los Angeles is just 2-4 and coming off back-to-back losses after making the playoffs last season.

“I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at,” Herbert said. “We’ve missed some opportunities. I’ve missed some opportunities. It starts with us getting better and understanding that we’re in this position. I think that the coaches have done a great job of putting us in positions to win and positions to succeed. It’s on us as players. It’s on me. We’re not going to point any fingers. We’re going to get better because of it.”

Despite Herbert complimenting his coaches, it's hard to see coach Brandon Staley keeping his job if the Chargers don't turn their season around. So far this year, Herbert has completed 67% of his passes for 1,592 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. The Chargers take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.