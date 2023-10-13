Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has not missed any time this season. But he did suffer a finger injury on his left hand in the team's Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. An injury significant enough for Herbert to show up on the team's Thursday injury report, albeit as a “full participant.”

Sounds like the bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Chargers and their franchise quarterback. “It gets better every day,” Herbert told the team's official website about his fractured finger. “It was nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. But it gets better every day.”

The injury is enough for Herbert to wear a glove on his left hand, something he typically does not do. “To cover it up, to have a grip. I think that does help on the off-hand.” After suffering the injury, Herbert finished the Week 4 victory with a glove on his hand.

Although the injured digit is on Herbert's non-throwing hand, it will still present some difficulties. Mainly when Herbert has to receive a snap from the center, which he acknowledges is in the team's gameplan.

In order to avoid re-injuring the finger, Herbert will not take any under-center snaps during this week of practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

So, the burning question Chargers fans are asking: will this injury affect, or god forbid, bother Herbert?

“I don’t think so.” the QB remarked. “The game two weeks ago, we were able to kind of get back into it. Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there.”

In Herbert's mind, he'll be too busy to think about it.

“There’s so much going on during the game that you’re not going to be worrying about it too much. You’ll be worried about not being tackled or not taking those hits.”