On Monday night, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 2-3 on the young season with a narrow home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Herbert was dealing with a fractured finger in his non-throwing hand and was relatively quiet on the evening, unable to complete the Chargers' comeback effort late in the fourth quarter.

It's just the latest bit of frustration that has plagued the franchise despite the clear talent of Herbert, who was drafted in 2020. Recently, sports analyst Mike Greenberg called out the Chargers for their lack of success during the Herbert era.

“They are wasting, just as they did with Philip Rivers, the career of a Hall of Fame quarterback,” said Greenberg on ESPN. “Justin Herbert is definitely a Hall of Fame talent. Think about if he was in Miami with Mike McDaniel right now.”

With that last remark, Greenberg would seem to be referencing the frequent comparisons between Justin Herbert and 2020 Draft classmate Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the most prolific offense in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. It's important to note that Tagovailoa objectively has many more talented weapons at his disposal than Herbert, including possibly the best wide receiver in the league in Tyreek Hill.

Still, that won't stop the frustration from mounting for Chargers fans, who have yet to see their team win a playoff game in the Herbert era despite his obvious natural talent.

Up next for the Chargers, they will try to get back in the win column in Arrowhead Stadium on October 22 against the Kansas City Chiefs.