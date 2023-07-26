Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert speaks out for the first time after becoming the latest quarterback to get paid. Herbert and the Chargers reset the quarterback market Tuesday when the Chargers gave Herbert a five-year $262 million extension with an astronomical $218.7 million guaranteed.

Herbert's deal just breaks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who signed a similar five-year $260 million deal earlier this offseason. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and fellow 2020 draft class member Jalen Hurts also got a new deal this offseason when he signed for five years at $255 million.

Herbert spoke out on his new deal at Chargers training camp, saying, “I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. It’s a dream come true.” per Jonathan Jones of CBS.

Herbert joined the Chargers in 2020 out of Oregon when the team drafted him sixth overall after the Miami Dolphins passed on him for Tua Tagovailoa. Herbert immediately broke records when he entered the league, throwing an NFL rookie record 31 touchdowns on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also holds the record for most passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons after already throwing for 5,000 yards in only his second season.

Not only does Herbert break records, but he has completely transformed the Chargers team and offense thanks to his strong arm and crazy passing ability. He has established himself in only three seasons as a top quarterback and finally led the Chargers back to the playoffs in 2022, his third season.

With Herbert now signed, fellow 2020 first round quarterback Joe Burrow is likely next in line of quarterbacks to get paid.