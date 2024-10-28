Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert surely is glad to have a teammate like center Bradley Bozeman. The veteran offensive lineman is just in his first season with Los Angeles but he gave Herbert perhaps one of the best gestures a quarterback can get from his protector when Bozeman came to the signal-caller's defense during a scary moment in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

During the second quarter, Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd seemingly tried to twist Herbert's ankle after the QB threw a pass. Bozeman saw it happen and immediately bulldozed Shepherd to the ground and pinned him there for several seconds. The 29-year-old Bozeman — and Shepherd — got slapped with an unnecessary roughness call, but it doesn't mean he is regretting any part of his action.

“It was probably one of the dirtier plays I've ever seen,” Bozeman said after the game, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

“You protect your quarterback no matter what. And I think any of our offensive linemen that was in my position would've done the same thing,” Bozeman added.

Bozeman also got one of the game balls from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh following the game as recognition for his swift action on Shepherd.

Herbert also expressed his full appreciation for Bozeman's deed.

“That's the type of center you want on your team,” Herbert said of Bozeman, who was signed by the Chargers to a one-year deal worth $1.125 million last March. “He'll give everything for this team, and I appreciated what he did. I tried to pull him off so he didn't get any penalties called, but to have a guy like that defending you, there's no better feeling.”

Bozeman was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens at the 2018 NFL draft and played for them until the 2021 campaign. Before signing with the Chargers, Bozeman, a product of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Chargers pull off a key victory in Week 8

As for the game, the Chargers crushed New Orleans. Justin Herbert passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts in a 26-8 victory at home. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey led the attack downfield with 111 receiving yards and six catches, including both of Herbert's touchdown tosses. Running back JK Dobbins had 57 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries.

The Chargers improved to above .500 with a 4-3 record following their win against New Orleans, a crucial victory for Los Angeles, who is currently seventh overall in the AFC standings.