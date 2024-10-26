The Los Angeles Chargers had an opportunity to improve their record to 4-2 after their bye week, but the inability to punch the ball into the end zone against an Arizona Cardinals defense that is 25th in the NFL in scoring cost Jim Harbaugh's squad on Monday Night Football last week. It was the exact kind of loss you'd expect from the Chargers this year — a game in which they allowed just 17 points, but could only muster 15 points of their own.

As if the Chargers offense has needed any additional handicap, they've been decimated by injuries all season long. Justin Herbert has been banged up for the majority of the season. Rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt has missed a game. And now, a pair of the Chargers top receivers were still on the injury report as of Saturday afternoon. This leaves the Chargers in a position where they need to rely on their practice squad to field a complete roster on Sunday afternoon.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers have elevated WR Jaylen Johnson and WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints.

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who leads the Chargers in receptions (24) and yards (265) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a hip injury. 2nd year receiver Quentin Johnston is even worse off, carrying a doubtful tag into the weekend because of an ankle injury. Johnston is fourth on the team in receiving yards, but leads the Chargers with three touchdown receptions.

Jaylen Johnson and Jalen Reagor aren't likely to make a huge impact against the Saints, but in the scenario where neither Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are available, the Chargers simply need the bodies. For all intents and purposes, that's all Johnson and Reagor will be. Johnson is an undrafted rookie who has yet to log a catch in his NFL career. Reagor is a former 1st round pick who is best known for being selected one pick before Justin Jefferson.

In fairness to Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs more than just bodies out there for Herbert to throw the football to. We knew that the Chargers would skew more run heavy with the additions of Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman to the coaching staff. And their decision to select Joe Alt with the 5th overall pick instead of Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze signaled that they were, at least for one season, all the way in on pounding the rock.

If there's a silver lining for the Chargers, it's that the New Orleans Saints defense is 30th against the run this year.