Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been excited about his quarterback's comeback since the beginning of training camp. Justin Herbert will reportedly give it a go in Week 1, as the Chargers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

It will be Harbaugh's official debut, and he'll get the chance to bring the team their first victory in front of the home crowd. One of the main questions on everybody's mind is, how healthy is the Chargers' star offensive player to begin the 2024-25 campaign?

It's been a while since Herbert has taken a step on the game field, which is all the more reason for his new head coach to be this unhinged with reporters on Thursday. Harbaugh is on a serious mission to shift the culture in Los Angeles, and he knows that his star quarterback is the main ingredient.

“I'm fired up to watch him compete…” Harbaugh said. “I'd like to see the quarterback comfortable in the pocket.”

Harbaugh continued to relay confidence in the Chargers quarterback. He touched on Herbert's efficiency as a signal-caller, and how he can adjust to defenses mid-huddle.

“He's been locked in this entire offseason…He's like a human computer chip for a brain,” Harbaugh said. “The way he thinks, the way he can go through information. Absorb it, retain it, remember it, disseminate it. It's really impressive.”

The Chargers finished 5-8 last season, where Herbert still managed to throw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns despite missing time. His seven interceptions were the lowest of his career, and he had the second-best QBR (64.1). He has a great chance to return to form with a coach that's not going to stop pushing him.

Is Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert a perfect HC-QB match?

Harbaugh certainly brings a lot of baggage with him to the NFL, after leading Michigan football to their first national championship since 1997. His previous experience with the San Francisco 49ers was highly successful, and he nearly accomplished a Super Bowl. It appears that now is the proper time for a new coach for Herbert. He's shown flashes of top-tier quarterback play but still has a lot of ceiling to him as he embarks on his fifth season with the Chargers.

His injury history will continue to raise concern as the Chargers navigate through a tough schedule. Herbert made 13 starts in the 2023-24 season but battled two different finger fractures last October and December. However, he's a Pro Bowler when he's at 100 percent. It will be interesting to see which version shows up on Sunday and for the remainder of the year.