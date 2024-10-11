The bye week came at the perfect time for the Los Angeles Chargers. Although they're coming off of a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Justin Herbert is now off the injury report.

The time off helped Herbert's right ankle heal after hobbling him for weeks, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Herbert confirmed that he's feeling better since injuring it in Week 2 against the Panthers, but will still wear a brace, via NBC Sports' Charean Williams.

Herbert aggravated the ailment in the third quarter of Week 3's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return. However, the Oregon alum played the entirety of the Chiefs game.

Herbert's been effective for the 2-2 Chargers, completing 64.8% of his passes for 578 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Will the 26-year-old lead Los Angeles to victory on Sunday?

Justin Herbert continues to be reliable for Chargers

Herbert has been one of Los Angeles' only constants recently. The team has been through both coaching and personnel changes, with Jim Harbaugh replacing Brandon Staley and J.K. Dobbins and Ladd McConkey replacing Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. However, Herbert's remained an effective game manager this year as the offense figures itself out.

The Broncos matchup won't be easy, though, as they're tied for second-best in the league with 14.6 points allowed per game. Coincidentally, Los Angeles tops the list with 12.5 points allowed.

Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II continues to blanket receivers on the outside, and team's 19 sacks are third-best in the NFL. Herbert must not only take care of the call, but make a few game-changing plays in order to beat such an elite unit.

The 6-foot-6, 236-pounder will also need to spread the ball around to avoid Surtain, with Quentin Johnston and Will Dissly being possible targets to prioritize in case McConkey gets shadowed. A victory would be crucial for the Chargers' playoff chances as it tries to stay afloat in a tight AFC race.