The Los Angeles Chargers just got huge Austin Ekeler and Derwin James injury updates ahead of their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Practicing for #Chargers today: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring), S Alohi Gilman (heel), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring),” Daniel Popper, the Chargers beat writer for The Athletic, reported on Tuesday.

With all due respect to Gilman and Leonard, the first two names on this list are huge for the Chargers ahead of Week 6 against the Cowboys. The Austin Ekeler injury update comes after the star running back has been out since Week 1 of the 2023 season. LA has the 20th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL this season, and getting Ekeler back — who’s had over 900 yards rushing the past two seasons — is massive for Justin Herbert and company. And it sure looks like Ekeler will be ready to go, per Daniel Popper:

‘Austin Ekeler said he expects to play this week. Said “99%” chance he plays Monday night vs. Cowboys.'

On the other side of the ball, the Derwin James injury update means the Chargers defense will likely get back its All-Pro safety after missing Week 4 against the Raiders.

The Chargers come off their bye week having lost a half-game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West standings. At 2-2, they are now a game-and-a-half back of the defending Super Bowl champions.

A Week 6 win over the Cowboys would help the Chargers keep pace in the division and the conference, and they get a Dallas team reeling from a Sunday night beatdown by the San Francisco 49ers.

On the negative side for the Chargers, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa did not practice on Tuesday, and he is currently doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring issue.