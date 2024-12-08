Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has turned some heads this season. And even in a game where Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell left with an injury, Bowers made his rookie of the year case by breaking Sam LaPorta’s record.

Bowers moved his season reception total to 87 during the game, making it a historic year, according to a post on X by NFL of Prime Video.

The record came during a 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bowers finished the game with a so-so performance of three catches for 49 yards.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers sets himself apart

The Lions’ LaPorta set the mark in 202. He caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns while finishing third in the AP rookie of the year voting.

Bowers entered the NFL as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft. For the season he has 87 catches for 933 yards with only four touchdowns. Bowers already broke Amari Cooper’s Raiders season rookie mark for receptions. Bowers managed that feat in only 11 games.

Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce said Bowers is a different dude, according to nbcsports.com.

“This guy is different,” Pierce said. “It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.

“His body type is different. I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball — I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”

Brock Bowers ahead of the experience curve

And not only that, but Bowers already seems to have a grasp of the little things that can make a tight end great.

“I’ve said that from Day 1, from the first day he walked into the building,” Pierce said. “He was just a different cat, man. He’s all about ball. You just see him, everything he’s doing, he’s always moving. Everything’s football-related, even just walking through the building. And that’s just a small sample of what he does throughout. Just his releases, his ability, we throw him a fade over there on (Trent) McDuffie late in the game or third quarter, and his ability to stack him, get on top and make a one-hand catch and put his hand up late — those are things that you see more veteran players do.”