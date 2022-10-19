Keenan Allen hints at delaying injury return with Chargers’ bye week looming

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get Keenan Allen back in action after the veteran wide receiver has missed all but one game this year while nursing a hamstring injury. With a Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks looming on Sunday, Allen opened up on when he expects to return to action, and whether or not he feels it’d be pertinent to wait until after the Chargers’ bye week to return. Via Daniel Popper, Allen seemed open to the idea of potentially sitting out on Sunday in order to enter the Week 8 bye with some additional rest.

Keenan Allen on if he might want to take one more game to let hamstring heal, with bye in Week 8: "Yeah, most definitely. It's going to be a thought process going into it. Definitely want to play it the smartest way, and if that's the best thing, then that's what it will be." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 19, 2022

“Yeah, most definitely,” Allen said of the idea of taking another week off and aiming to return after the bye in Week 8. “It’s going to be a thought process going into it. Definitely want to play it the smartest way, and if that’s the best thing, then that’s what it will be.”

Keenan Allen has been sidelined since Week 1 with the hamstring injury and has been working his way back (rather unsuccessfully) ever since. He only featured on 33 percent of the Chargers’ snaps in their season opener before exiting due to the injury, and since then Justin Herbert has been without his top weapon on offense. The Chargers have managed to jump out to a 4-2 start in his absence, but it certainly hasn’t always been easy.

Allen’s comments certainly don’t bode well for a return in Week 7, not that it was deemed very likely to begin with. Getting an additional week of rest heading into the bye could be exactly what the 30-year-old needs in order to get back out on the field, and that’s what the Chargers seem to be hoping for in regards to getting him healthy.