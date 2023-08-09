Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen couldn't help but get excited about the passing attack led by Justin Herbert, noting that the wide receiving group they have is an ideal fit for the 25-year-old quarterback.

The Chargers head to the 2023 season with a wide receiving corps headlined by a five-time Pro Bowler in Allen along with Josh Palmer and Mike Williams. They also used their first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to take TCU standout Quentin Johnson to boost the WR position. And who could forget one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league in Austin Ekeler? Ekeler caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, establishing himself as a reliable target option for Herbert.

With such a group behind Herbert, Allen is confident the QB will be able to thrive once again.

“We've got a lot of gangsters in the room,” Allen said of the Chargers' wide receivers.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Keenan Allen also shared his belief that Justin Herbert has grown more comfortable with the Chargers' new system under former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore. Moore arrived this offseason in order to elevate the offense centered around Herbert, and by the looks of it, the changes are working.

“I think this year he's way more comfortable than he's been. He's changing plays, he's more vocal in the groups, he's just settled in, and you can tell he's got that confidence and that swagger now to where he's ready to run his team.”

It remains to be seen how the changes in the Chargers will translate on the field, but based on Allen's comments, there's a reason to be optimistic about it.