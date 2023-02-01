Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys.

Following the 2022 season, Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways. The Chargers quickly scooped him up, signing Moore to be their new offensive coordinator shortly after the original Cowboys’ split was announced. Moore said he developed a relationship with Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley during joint practices. He added that the pair kept in touch throughout the year. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

“Sometimes change can be good,” Moore said.

Kellen Moore spent four years as the Cowboys’ offense coordinator. This past season, Dallas ranked 10th in total offense, averaging 354.9 yards per game. In 2021, the Cowboys had the best offense in the NFL under Moore, averaging 407 YPG.

Moore is replacing the outgoing Joe Lombardi, who was Los Angeles’ OC for two seasons. The Chargers actually ranked better than the Cowboys in total offense this past season, averaging a ninth-best 359.3 YPG. However, LA really struggled in the run game, averaging just 89.6 yards per game, third worst in the NFL.

Now with the Chargers, Moore will be tasked with fixing Los Angeles’ horrid run offense. He’ll have the luxury of working with quarterback Justin Herbert. Moore seemed to be looking for a change and his decision to join the Chargers seems like it could be a perfect fit.