When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston back in April in the first round, the former TCU standout made his mother a promise.

“I just want to give a big shout-out to my mom,” Johnston. “She’s going to be putting her two weeks’ notice in today. She can retire. I don’t want you working another day.”

Well, that promise has officially come true. Per ESPN, Sherry's final day of work was on Thursday at VA Hospital in Temple, Texas, the place she's worked for 24 years after spending time serving in the U.S. Army. Now, she will enjoy the high life alongside Johnston's father, Carl.

Johnston, who was a star for the Horned Frogs, secured a fully guaranteed $14.19 million over four years including a fifth-year option. He was also given a $7.32 million signing bonus by the Chargers. Needless to say, more than enough money for his parents to kick back and sail into retirement.

“The money is cool, but I don't plan on sitting there and blowing it,” Quentin Johnston said. “I'm going to have it in my savings account. I'm not really focused on the money, I'm focused on football.”

Johnston is expected to be a special player for Los Angeles and could very well turn into one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets. At 6 foot 3 and 208 pounds, Johnston has a prototypical wide receiver body who should have no problem finding success at the NFL level.

As for his parents, they will be watching each and every week cheering their son on.