Derek Carr is set to once again meet former teammate Khalil Mack, as the Las Vegas Raiders will square off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

Mack made a name for himself in the NFL during his four-season run with the Raiders, where he amounted to 40.5 sacks and 84 total quarterback hits. The six-time Pro Bowler then went on to feature in four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and he met the Raiders twice.

Now, as Carr and Mack are set to face off as opponents for the third time, the Raiders quarterback has nothing but praise for the all-around pass rusher.

“He’s a Hall of Fame player,” Carr said during a press conference ahead of the Raiders’ Week 1 opener.

Mack still has ways to go to cement a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, although he is off to a potent start in reaching this feat. From the NFL Defensive Player of the Year win in 2016 to the astounding 76.5 total sacks that he has recorded in his career, the veteran pass rusher could very well go on to one day see his name be forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

For now, Mack will tag along with Joey Bosa to lead the Chargers’ promising front seven group this season. They will have a pair of AFC West matchups to begin the year against the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.