The Los Angeles Chargers have likely found their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert. According to Chargers general manager Tom Telelsco though, recent quarterback contracts will not act as a “blueprint” for Herbert’s new deal.

“I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint — I wouldn’t say that at all,” Telesco said. “But like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about, and we’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. But in the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point. Something that works for everybody.”

Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have become the two highest-paid QBs in the league after signing their megadeals over the last couple of weeks. A majority of the NFL expects Herbert and/or Joe Burrow to soon surpass Jackson as the highest-paid player in football.

Herbert is entering his fourth year in the league and is under contract for two more seasons. The 2020 first-round pick averaged just under 4700 passing yards and 31 touchdowns a season in his first three years with the Chargers. He led LA to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season.

Telesco’s comments are interesting as they could be easily taken as a slight toward Justin Herbert. The Chargers would be foolish not to give Herbert a big extension. While he may not be the consensus best quarterback in the league, thus warranting a highest-paid status, quarterback contracts tend to increase if you’re in the ballpark of best in the league.

Herbert can benefit from the Hurts and Jackson deals. The Chargers may have to cough up more than they were willing to in order to keep their franchise QB happy.