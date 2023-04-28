The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. But they are also taking care of business concerning players already on their roster.

The Chargers have picked up the fifth-year option for quarterback Justin Herbert. This move will cost Los Angeles $29.5 million for the 2024 season.

The Chargers and Herbert have discussed a potential extension in recent times. After the Baltimore Ravens gave a massive extension to Lamar Jackson, those discussions may pick up a bit.

However, Herbert did attend the Chargers draft party on Thursday night for round one. And he said there was no timetable for a deal between him and Los Angeles.

“I’m kind of left out of those negotiations, and I think my job now, my focus is to be the best quarterback that I can be and to rehab my shoulder,” said Herbert. “I’ve got complete faith in the Chargers organization and the front office.”

Herbert has become a star since the Chargers selected him sixth overall in 2020. He made his NFL debut that season, going toe to toe with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

In three seasons, Herbert is 25-24 as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He has completed 66.9% of his passes so far in his career.

Last season, Herbert and the Chargers finished 10-7, good enough to make the playoffs. However, the team blew a massive 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Despite the playoff loss, Herbert is clearly the long-term quarterback in Los Angeles. Only time will tell whether the two sides can agree to a long-term extension to make it official.