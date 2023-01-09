By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Injuries have always been an issue for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. It appears that the Chargers will once again have to deal with another Williams ailment after the hulking wideout suffered an apparent upper-body injury in Week 18’s 31-28 road loss to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Williams was taken off the field in that game due to a back injury, which sounded even more serious when it was reported that he needed help to get from the locker room to the team bus, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Mike Williams just had to be helped out of the locker room to the bus. Could not walk on his own.

When healthy, Mike Williams is one of the most dangerous players downfield in the NFL. His combination of size and athleticism is always a problem for opposing defenders. Before leaving the Jaguars game, the former Clemson Tigers star recorded four catches on five targets for 32 yards. The Chargers were led by Keenan Allen with 102 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and 11 targets.

The Chargers could have just rested their starters against the Broncos, as they have already secured a playoff spot ahead of Week 18. But in perhaps an attempt to get his players warmed up before the playoffs, head coach Brandon Staley decided to give his first-stringers a go — a risky decision that led to Mike Williams’ latest injury.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Chargers offense remains dangerous with or without Williams against the Jaguars.