By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing a meaningless regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos with their starters in the lineup. That decision by head coach Brandon Staley may turn out to be disastrous as sterling wide receiver Mike Williams was forced out of action with a back injury.

#Chargers star WR Mike Williams has been carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/W4pT12wCP7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 8, 2023

This should have been an easy, stress free Sunday for Chargers fans. If Mike Williams misses even a single game because he was out there for a FIFTH offensive drive in a meaningless game, this game is an unmitigated disaster. Totally avoidable. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 8, 2023

Why are the Chargers playing guys like Herbert and Mike Williams in a meaningless game when they know damn well every player on their team is made of glass? — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 8, 2023

So this Mike Williams injury seems much more serious than initially thought. What a joke. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) January 8, 2023

Williams was carted into the Los Angeles locker room in the 3rd quarter after injuring his back. Staley was immediately taken to task by many Chargers observers and fans on Twitter.

The Chargers have won 4 games in a row going into the Week 18 game against the Broncos, and they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff structure. They will play the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

The Chargers are a team that has struggled with key injuries in multiple seasons, and they have recently gotten healthy. Why Staley would want to risk the health of his players in a game that could not improve the team’s playoff position is difficult to understand and will be one of the major questions the coach will be asked at the end of the game and throughout the week.

Williams caught 4 passes for 32 yards at the time he went out with his injury. Staley continued to stay with his starters until the Broncos took an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter. At that point, he removed quarterback Justin Herbert from the game.

It appears that Staley will be on the hot seat if the Chargers don’t have a healthy Mike Williams for the playoffs.