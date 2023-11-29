One NFL insider believes Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is on the hottest seat in the NFL given LA's poor performance.

Many NFL coaches have been on the hot seat due to the team's underwhelming 2023-24 season performances. However, one head coach may have the largest fire under him. Brandon Staley's time with the Los Angeles Chargers could come to an end if LA does not make a late-season run to make the NFL Playoffs.

How long will Brandon Staley remain with the Chargers?

NFL insider Jordan Schultz expanded on the notion of Staley's foreseen departure with Los Angeles:

“Brandon Staley, barring a miracle down the stretch, is out with the Los Angeles Chargers. The reason is they have not had sustained regular season success. They've only been to one playoff game in three-plus years that was a catastrophic loss to the Jaguars,” Schultz said, per his X account.

Schultz continued, “Their defense is consistently in the bottom half, or in this season's case, bottom five across every major statistical category including total defense which is dead last.”

The seasoned NFL insider did not hold back on calling out the Chargers' poor performance under Staley's leadership. Nevertheless, Schultz's criticism continues to be backed up by LA's cold play.

Los Angeles' record is 4-7 and the team sits in last place in the AFC West. LA is on a cold streak, as the team has not won since its Week 9 victory over the New York Jets. Despite their struggles, hope is not lost for Brandon Staley or the Chargers.

LA has a chance to snap its losing streak against a struggling New England Patriots team in Week 13. It is an opportune time for the franchise to show its might and get a win.