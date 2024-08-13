When will Chargers' Justin Herbert get out of walking boot?

It has been two weeks since the Los Angeles Chargers disclosed that their quarterback, Justin Herbert, is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Despite early hopes for a swift recovery, Herbert's ongoing use of a walking boot casts doubt on his availability for the NFL season opener, sparking concerns about his readiness to play.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on September 8, and although reports suggest Herbert is on track to start, his current condition suggests otherwise. His prolonged use of the walking boot, initially recommended for just two weeks, indicates potential complications in his recovery process.

Justin Herbert's off-field preparation amid recovery

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, in recent remarks to USA TODAY Sports, emphasized Herbert’s ongoing efforts to prepare for the season, despite not being physically active on the field. Harbaugh highlighted the importance of mental preparation and off-field work that Herbert is engaging in during his recovery.

“Not all work is being done on the practice field,” Harbaugh told USA TODAY Sports. “That’s really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there’s much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport…”

Harbaugh also stressed Herbert’s role as a team leader, noting, “Justin’s really grown to a place in his career where he’s not just leading the offense. It’s team-wide. He’s been incredible at it the entire time. I can go back to mid-April. He’s got a tremendous grasp on the offense.”

Despite not participating in physical practices, Justin Herbert remains involved in team activities, focusing on mental preparation and strategy. Harbaugh added, “Even with the preference that he was able to practice, he’s not. So, let’s not think about that. Let’s think about all the things we can do. And he’s into anything and everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

Los Angeles Chargers' team dynamics forced to shift as Easton Stick steps up amid Herbert's uncertainty

The uncertainty surrounding Herbert’s condition has led to Easton Stick receiving first-team reps in practice. Stick, who filled in last season when Herbert missed the final four games due to a fractured finger, went 0-4 as the starting quarterback. The team’s reliance on Stick underscores the potential severity of Herbert’s current injury and the possible impact on the Chargers’ early-season performance.

Herbert, now in his fifth year, has made a significant mark in the NFL, passing for 14,089 yards in his first three seasons — a record for any player in the league’s history — with 94 touchdowns to his credit. His partnership with Harbaugh, who himself is a former NFL quarterback, has brought a new level of expectation to the Chargers’ offense.

Nevertheless, the current circumstances loom large over the team's expectations. The likelihood that Herbert may require additional recovery time or might not return at optimal strength poses a significant concern for the Chargers and their fans. The nature of a plantar fascia injury, notorious for its stubbornness and risk of recurring problems, seriously jeopardizes Herbert’s ability to perform at his best and the team's tactical preparations.

As the season opener approaches, all eyes will be on Justin Herbert’s recovery progress. The Chargers are eager to see their star quarterback return to full health and lead the team against the Raiders. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether Herbert can overcome his injury in time to start the season on a high note or whether the Chargers will need to adjust their strategy to compensate for his potential absence.