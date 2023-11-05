Ahead of their game against the New York Jets, it’s time to release our Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 predictions.

Surely, this is not the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 opponent the NFL schedule makers had in mind when the Chargers-New York Jets game was chosen for Monday Night Football. This was supposed to be Justin Herbert vs. Aaron Rodgers. The Hall-of-Fame bound veteran facing off against the young hotshot. Instead, America gets another Zach Wilson special. Despite that though, it's definitely worth looking at the game and making our Chargers Week 9 predictions.

Wilson will mix in some spectacular with some baffling. Best to enjoy the experience for what it is. But also, don't sleep on the Jets. They lost their marquee offseason addition in dramatic fashion, were left for dead, and have now won three straight games to improve their record to 4-3.

Not that Chargers fans aren't familiar with the highs and lows of the NFL season. Already in 2023, they've seen a two-game winning streak and a two-game losing streak. Five of Los Angeles' eight games have been decided by one possession. The Chargers could just as easily be fighting for the top spot in the AFC West as they could be in the basement of it.

Two teams that seemingly never experience a dull moment facing off in an island game. The possibilities are endless, which will make these Chargers Week 9 predictions challenging to nail down. Nevertheless, we have them for your reading pleasure.

Austin Ekeler, run game lead the way

The Chargers' run game has been boom-or-bust this season. No surprise there with RB Austin Ekeler missing three games. But even after he returned in Week 6, he has struggled for consistency. Ekeler has made more of an impact as a receiver, as he has failed to break the 50-yard rushing mark since doing so in Week 1.

The Jets defense is giving up the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, and that's before losing run-stuffing DT Al Woods for the season. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants just rushed all over them to the tune of 128 yards. And it's worth mentioning that the Jets allow the fifth-fewest passing yards per contest.

It's a bend-but-don't-break approach from Robert Saleh's team. That might give Justin Herbert issues, but it should allow Ekeler to have his best game since Week 1.

Sacks + picks = nightmare for Zach Wilson

In Khalil Mack (7.0), Morgan Fox (5.0), and Joey Bosa (4.0), the Chargers have three players ranked among the top 35 in sacks so far this season. Meanwhile, the Jets might be calling you, dear reader, to lace up the shoulder pads and play offensive line at this rate.

In last week's “win” over the Giants, the Jets lost their starting center and their backup center to injuries that landed both on IR. Their best lineman was already on IR. Their starting left guard was listed as “limited” at practice on Thursday. They have a 38-year old left tackle coming off IR this week to contribute.

Feels like a potential mismatch, no?

QB Zach Wilson took four sacks in Week 8, holding onto the ball for way too long on way too many of his dropbacks. He's been sacked 13 times in the team's last three games. A cohesive unit would have trouble blocking the Chargers' pass-rushers. Staring down Bosa and Mack is not the time to develop chemistry along the o-line.

The rush will get to Wilson. When it doesn't, it will force him into bad decisions. Gang Green has proven it can win with an ugly stat line from Wilson, and an ugly stat line is what they are going to get on Monday night.

Chargers short-circuit Jets' winning streak, win on MNF

Last week, Justin Herbert went 31-for-40 for 298 yards and three TDs, proving his finger injury is nothing to worry about. Zach Wilson made exactly two throws and squeezed 13 points out of five periods of football against one of the NFL's ten-worst scoring defenses.

Relying on your defense and special teams to contribute points is not a sustainable formula for an NFL team, and yet, that feels like the Jets' best path to victory. Sauce Gardner and the secondary can only hold up for so long.

Herbert has the ability to beat teams with his arm, something Wilson hasn't been able to do consistently in his NFL career. That's enough for us to land on the Chargers prevailing on Monday night.