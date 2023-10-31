Desperate for help on their injury-ravaged offensive line, the New York Jets failed to make a trade before the NFL deadline Tuesday. But they did sign veteran free agent Rodger Saffold to their practice squad.

The 35-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowl guard who hasn’t played this season. He started 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

While he's in the practice squad, it’s expected that as soon as Saffold proves he’s physically capable of playing in a game and has a grasp of the playbook, the Jets will elevate him to the active roster (per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter).

Jets coach Robert Saleh stated Monday that he didn't think the Jets would be able to trade for an offensive lineman ahead of the deadline.

Injuries to Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer further depleted Jets' offensive line

Presently, the Jets are down five offensive linemen, including three who were Week 1 starters. Center Connor McGovern and center/guard Wes Schweitzer landed on IR after sustaining injuries in a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday. McGovern has a dislocated kneecap and Schweitzer sustained a calf injury. The Jets are hopeful each will return later this season.

New York’s top offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown has been on IR with a hip injury since Week 3 and it’s unknown if he’ll return to practice heading to Week 9. And rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann missed the Giants game with a quad injury. New York is hopeful he’ll be healthy enough to start at center next Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jets have three linemen healthy for the Chargers game — tackles Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell and guard Laken Tomlinson. Veteran tackle Billy Turner could shift to right guard as he did in Week 8. Xavier Newman is an option to play center, which he did for the first time in the NFL against the Giants after McGovern and Schweitzer were hurt. And veteran Dennis Kelly was signed off the practice squad Tuesday.

Rodger Saffold struggled last season with Bills

Saffold was a second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons with the Rams (including three after they moved to Los Angeles), three with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Bills.

He struggled in the 2022 season with an NFL career-low 43.7 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. His run blocking grade (43.1) was the worst of his career. Saffold also tied his career-high with 10 penalties and allowed 36 QB pressures, his second-highest total (40).

Despite that, the Jets must be relieved to add a distinguished veteran at a position of need with 10 games remaining on the 2023 schedule and New York (4-3) still in the AFC playoff hunt.