On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers fell to 2-4 on the young 2023 season with a 31-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Chargers hung in there for most of the game, a lack of execution from Justin Herbert and the offense eventually allowed the Chiefs to pull away and put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Staley kept it simple when discussing where the Chargers go from here after the frustrating start.

“We need to reset as a football team,” said Staley, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Expectations for the Chargers were sky high in 2023 following a playoff appearance a season ago, and with Justin Herbert now theoretically entering the prime years of his career. However, Los Angeles stumbled out of the gates this season, losing their first two games, before bouncing back with consecutive victories to even their record at 2-2.

Now, however, Los Angeles has lost two more games in a row, first to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and now to the Chiefs, to put them behind the eight ball in the AFC playoff picture as the season is now more than a third of the way complete.

Of course, it should be noted that Herbert and the Chargers were playing what some would consider to be the best team in the NFL on Sunday, on the road at that. Still, that probably won't make this pill go down any easier for frustrated Chargers fans.

The Chargers will next take the field October 29 against the Chicago Bears.