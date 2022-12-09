By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Mike Williams is set to make his return to action in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 14 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers released their final injury report for Week 14 on Friday, and Williams was not issued any injury designation.

The second half of the season for Williams has been marred by injury. He suffered a high ankle sprain injury during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ home loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. He went on to miss back-to-back games due to his ailment.

Williams received the green light to feature in the Chargers’ home clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, which came after he took part in each of the team’s three practices ahead of the game. However, he wound up playing in a mere 9 percent of snaps on offense in the contest, as he re-aggravated his nagging ankle ailment during the divisional matchup.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley sidelined Williams from the team’s road games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday, Staley did provide a glimmer of hope as to Williams’ status for Week 14, as he noted during a press conference that the versatile wideout may go on to practice this week. Williams ended up being a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, and he featured in the entirety of the team’s session on Friday.

Barring any major setback, the sixth-year wide receiver will suit up to play against the Dolphins.

Overall, Williams has tallied 38 receptions for 510 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in the 2022 campaign.