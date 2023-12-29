The Broncos host the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers for an AFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Chargers are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills 24-22 in what many called a trap game for the Bills. Buffalo was massive favorites against LA after the Bolts had given up 63 to the Las Vegas Raiders the week prior. Just as everyone expected, the Bolts stormed out the gates and took a 10-0 lead. They regained the lead late in the 4th thanks to a Cameron Dicker field goal, however, the Bills had the last laugh as Tyler Bass nailed in the winning field goal with just a few seconds remaining. The Chargers are now (5-10) on the season and end the campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Broncos (7-8) are in the headlines as Russell Wilson has been benched by head coach Sean Payton. This is an interesting decision as Wilson is certainly not the reason for their lack of success. Wilson's numbers go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes at this point in the season and even the two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP is having a down year. The Broncos started the season off miserably but figured out a way to get back on track with a huge win streak. After losing on Christmas Eve to the New England Patriots, the playoffs are likely out of reach. As the 12-seed, they need a win and a ton of help to avoid being eliminated.

Here are the Chargers-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Broncos Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +3.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos Week 17

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers announced that both receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) are out for Sunday's game. Allen certainly will not chance a worse injury playing in a meaningless game. The 2023 season he had was the best of his star-studded career and it was a shame the Chargers were unable to win any meaningful games. The same could be said about defensive end Khalil Mack. Mack has 15 sacks on the season and has a chance to finish with over 20 if he dominates the final two games. The Chargers could also be without starting corner Deane Leonard and left guard Zion Johnson as they are questionable. Starting linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is doubtful.

Easton Stick takes the reigns once again. In three games, Stick has thrown for 651 yards and three touchdowns. The North Dakota State product completed 23-33 passes for 215 yards in the loss to the Bills. His three TDs came in the blowout loss to the Raiders. He will be without his three best receiving options and could struggle against the Broncos defense.

If the Chargers are going to cover this spread, then they will need to show something they haven't all season and that is unlikely. The Broncos may not have Wilson starting, but they won 24-7 in LA just three weeks ago. The Bolts need to see something from Quentin Johnston. He has two games left to prove that he was worthy of being taken 21st overall in the draft.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Jarrett Stidham is now starting for the Broncos in a sudden change of plans by Payton. He has taken a single snap this season but did start a few games for the Raiders last season where he threw for 656 yards and four touchdowns with three INTs. It's unclear why the decision was made to start Stidham over Wilson but it's clear he will have his shot to try and keep their season alive. If the Broncos can execute the run game then he won't need to do all that much to beat this Chargers defense. The Chargers defense can't stop anyone and Javonte Williams and Jaleel Mclaughlin are primed to have huge games.

Courtland Sutton (concussion) and Justin Simmons (illness) are questionable. If Sutton doesn't go for Denver, Jerry Jeudy is expected to receive a lot of targets. Sutton has the lion's share of touchdowns with 10 compared to Jeudy's one, however, this could be a great game for the former Alabama receiver to get into the endzone.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This isn't an exciting game to bet on but the Broncos are more than capable of covering this spread. The Chargers just don't have enough offensively to score enough points on the road. Even still, the over should hit at 36.5.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos -3.5 (-110), Over 36.5 (-115)