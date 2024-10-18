ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chargers enter this game playing well with a rebound in their last game, while the Cardinals feel like they are spiraling. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Chargers started the season undefeated but are now 3-2. They have wins against the Raiders, Panthers, and Broncos but have lost to the Steelers and the Chiefs. Thanks to their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have the toughness that will keep them in most games this season, and they have an identity, whereas the Cardinals don't have one right now.

The Cardinals have been inconsistent this season on their way to a 2-4 record. They have wins against the Rams and the 49ers but then have losses to the Bills, the Lions, the Commanders, and the Packers. The Cardinals need to get things going on the ground on offense because that has been key to their wins. They also need the offense to carry them because they struggle on defense.

Here are the Chargers-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Arizona Cardinals: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 44.5 (-104)

Under: 44.5 (-118)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Cardinals

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Chargers got back on track last week after their bye, and their offense looked solid. Their offense is still inconsistent, averaging 18.2 points per game, which is 26th in the NFL. They are also 28th in total yards per game at 281 yards per game. However, they have excelled with the running game, averaging 127.8 yards per game. J.K. Dobbins has been great, with 438 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries. Through the air, Justin Herbert has 815 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, with a 64% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also struggled, with Ladd McConkey leading the way with 19 receptions, 219 receiving yards, and two touchdowns this season.

The Chargers' defense has been great this season. They are sixth in total defense, allowing 289.2 total yards per game. They are eighth against the pass, allowing 192 yards through the air. They are also sixth on the ground, allowing 97.2 yards per game. Finally, the Chargers are first in scoring defense, allowing 13.2 points per game. This defense is littered with playmakers like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the front seven, and then Derwin James Jr. is the leader in the secondary. This defense gets a decent matchup against a very inconsistent Cardinals offense this season.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Cardinals have had a bumpy road this season. On offense, they are average despite their playmakers, averaging 332.2 yards and scoring 22.2 points per game. The offense has talent, and it starts with Kyler Murray under center. He has 1,186 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 68.2% completion percentage. James Conner has been a workhorse for the Cardinals with 403 rushing yards on 90 carries for three rushing touchdowns. Then, out wide, the two biggest pieces are Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride at the tight end. Harrison Jr. has 17 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while McBride has 28 for 271 yards but zero touchdowns.

The Cardinals have been awful on defense and have consistently struggled on that side of the ball. They are 27th in yards allowed at 373.3 yards per game. The run defense is different because they have struggled so much against the run. They allow 153 yards per game on the ground, which is 29th in the NFL. They are also 28th in scoring defense, allowing 27.2 points per game. The defense has some talent, with Zaven Collins off the edge and Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson in the secondary.

Final Chargers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Chargers have been a more trustworthy team than the Cardinals. The Cardinals have talent but are inconsistent and have struggled to put it all together. The Cardinals should play better than last week, especially after getting blown out and coming home, but the Chargers are the better team. Thanks to their stout defense, they should shut this offense down and win and cover in Phoenix.

Final Chargers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 (-115)