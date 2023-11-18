The Los Angeles Chargers make the trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It is once again about that time to take a look at our NFL odds series where our Chargers-Packers prediction and pick will be revealed.

With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, a monumental inter-conference matchup will be in the works this weekend as the Los Angeles Chargers make the trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It is once again about that time to take a look at our NFL odds series where our Chargers-Packers prediction and pick will be revealed.

In an action-packed affair against the Detroit Lions a week ago, the Chargers put up all of the points they could but ultimately found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 41-38 defeat. Coming into the weekend with a 4-5 overall record and in the midst of a jam-packed AFC Playoff race, this could be considered as a must-win if LA wants to keep their playoff chances alive.

Meanwhile, Green Bay is in a similar situation as Los Angeles but with one less win and gigantic question marks at the quarterback position. Overall, things seem to be trending in the wrong direction as the Packers have lost five of their last six games. Simply put, their backs are up against the wall and they cannot afford to lose many more games from here on out.

Here are the Chargers-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Packers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: +3 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Packers Week 11

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: FOX

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

On paper, this appears to be an extremely winnable game for the Chargers, but if there is anything to be learned about this franchise since its inception back in 1960, it is the fact that they often find ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Remember when they historically choked a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's playoffs or even when they blew four straight games where they led by 16+ points back in 2020? Ahhh… simpler times.

All jokes aside, LA is still confident that they can get back into playoff contention despite dropping three of their last five games. A good start would be to cover the spread against Green Bay, and in order to do that, playing a little defense would go a long ways. To begin their quest for another postseason berth, the Chargers will need to up their game on the defensive side of the ball. Before giving up a whopping 41 points to the Lions, Los Angeles played a swarming defense that would make Junior Seau proud in a 27-6 win over the New York Jets. Obviously, they will need to return to this kind of play to prevail in a desperate manner.

Luckily, when this team is dialed in, there are few defenses around the league that can stop them. Be on the lookout for star wideout Keenan Allen to have a day, especially coming off of a monstrous 11-catch game that resulted in 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

With only eight games remaining on the scheduled slate, the time is now for QB Jordan Love to prove that he can be the next Green Bay franchise quarterback. So far, Love has looked more like a journeyman backup than a future Hall of Famer. Overall, the former Utah State standout has eclipsed the 2,000-yard passing mark, but he is turning the ball over way too often and is leading an offense that is averaging a measly 19.9 points per game. Simply put, this cannot continue to be the case, and against a high-scoring offense like the Chargers, Love will need to lead his troops into the end zone on many occasions. With each passing week, time is running out for the third-year pro to showcase why he should be included among the future plans of this Packers organization.

Not only is Love going to need to be at his best, but overcoming a slew of injuries to Jaire Alexander and Rudy Ford in the back end of the defense will be no easy pill to swallow. As it stands, Alexander returned to practice on Thursday and is trending towards playing. Alas, he will be needed in a big way with the amount of weapons that the Chargers have at their disposal in that wide receiver room.

Not to mention, but we are getting to the time of the year where a trip to Lambeau Field for opposing teams may be a difficult one to say the least and especially for a Southern California squad. With the Green Bay fans expected to be roaring and the weather projecting to be in the high 30's, maybe Los Angeles will come out flat.

Final Chargers-Packers Prediction & Pick

Somehow, the Chargers continue to find ways to lose while the Packers don't appear to be anything special. As it stands, side with the team that has stronger quarterback play and better talent on both sides of the football.

Final Chargers-Packers Prediction & Pick: Chargers -3 (-110)