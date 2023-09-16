The Los Angeles Chargers are in Tennessee to take on the Titans for a Week 2 matchup. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Titans prediction and pick.

The Chargers (0-1) fell to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 in an offensive showcase. They head into Tennessee looking to pick up where they left off offensively in hopes of earning their first win of the season. Over the last few seasons, the Chargers have seen success against Tennessee, winning their last three matchups. Last year, the Bolts just barely escaped the Titans 17-14 in a defensive game. LA hopes their defense improves mightily as they allowed 36 points and over 450 yards in the air to Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans (0-1) could not have played any worse in Week 1. They are one of four teams who did not reach the endzone in Week 1, instead, nailed just five field goals in the 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tannehill threw three interceptions and Derrick Henry had a tough time running the ball. Expect the Titans to play much better offensively against this very bad Chargers defense.

Here are the Chargers-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Titans Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -2.5 (-115)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-105)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Austin Ekeler is doubtful for tomorrow's game. He injured his ankle during his incredible performance against the Dolphins, however, he finished the game. Backup Josh Kelly will get a ton of carries if Ekeler is out, as he also rushed for 91 yards in the loss. Ekeler rushed for 162 and he and Kelly have formed a dynamic running back duo. LA will try and repeat what they did on the ground in Week 1, but with Ekeler potentially out, we could see Justin Herbert sling it a bit more. Isn't that what the Chargers said they would do anyway?

Despite having a few All-Pros, Pro-bowlers, and above-average defenders, this Chargers defense is flat-out bad. The defensive line has Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack running the show, however, they have seriously struggled to get to the opposing QB. They didn't touch Tua in Week 1. The secondary needs some help as well. JC Jackson played the worst game of his career and I don't care that he intercepted Tua in the endzone, cause he then ran out of the endzone and was tackled at the 6-yard line. He also allowed 10 points on his own as his defending was very poor in his return to the field. The Bolts will have a whole new test on Sunday as they try and shut down the run instead of the pass.

Bosa is questionable for Sunday but Ekeler, Eric Kendricks, Daiyan Henley, and Chris Rumph are all doubtful.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans may be without receiver DeAndre Hopkins as he is currently questionable with an ankle injury. That would not be good for them at all. With how poorly Tannehill played, he needs his top receiver out there. Either way, expect to see Henry carry the rock 20+ times. The Chargers' defense was arguably the worst against the run in 2022 but did improve against Miami last week. If Henry is on top of his game, it doesn't matter how well the Bolts' defense does cause Henry will run all over them. He must find the endzone a few times if the Titans want a chance to stay in this game.

The Bolts' offense has a shot to score a ton of points. However, in 2022, the Titans' defense held them to just two touchdowns. LA scored 34 points last week but the odds of them repeating that performance against Tennessee's defense is unlikely. Amani Hooker and Kristian Felton are out tomorrow, so the secondary will be thin. Despite that, the Titans have plenty of depth and an elite defense looking to disrupt the flow of Justin Herbert. With Ekeler potentially out, the Titans have a huge chance to frustrate the LA offense.

Outside of those two and potentially Hopkins, the Titans are healthy and ready to roll.

Final Chargers-Titans Prediction & Pick

I believe this will be a low-scoring affair. If the Chargers were favored by more than 2.5, then I would take the Titans to cover. LA won by three points last year and I think that will happen again. Take LA to cover and the under in this game.

Final Chargers-Titans Prediction & Pick: Chargers -2.5 (-115); Under 45.5 (-115)