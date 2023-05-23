A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

You know you’ve made it if the GOAT tried to reach out to you. Such was the case for Michael Block following his thrilling run in the recently concluded 2023 PGA Championship. Ahead of this week’s 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, block revealed that he got a message from Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN:

“Michael Block has not been able to return all of the text messages he’s received since the PGA Championship but there was one he did. It came from Michael Jordan. ‘I told him I want to be in on of those 36-hole games,’ Block said as he prepares for the Charles Schwab Challenge.”

Block came into Oak Hill Country Club as an unheralded pro whom not many fans recognized. But he immediately turned heads by making the cut and reaching the weekend. It got even bigger for Michael Block when he nailed a hole-in-one in the 15th hole of the fourth and final round. He even got a hug from Rory McIlroy for that stunning feat.

Michael Block, who ended up finishing with a T-15 after going 1-over 281, got a spot on the PGA Championship field after a runner-up performance at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. He succesfully parlayed that ticket to the second major of the year by having a blast and winning the hears of golf fans from all over at Oak Hill. And now, he is on to the next one, with the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge coming right up at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.