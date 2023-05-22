Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Michael Block’s story just keeps getting better. Block, a golf club pro, had a Cinderella journey to even compete in the PGA Championship. Block came to play and finished within the top 15 at the tournament while hitting an epic hole-and-one. His ace drew the reaction of the golf world, and Block’s future in golf is growing increasingly bright. However, he had an incredibly relatable reaction to finding out his winnings from the tournament, per Golf on CBS on Twitter.

Such a cool moment between Michael Block and caddie John Jackson 🤜🤛 Jackson did the math on what his paycheck will be from this week. Their reaction is priceless. $20,183.31 💰 pic.twitter.com/UBlhRh1qmu — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 22, 2023

Block’s caddie John Jackson did the math and revealed that Michael Block will make $20,183.31. It is safe to say that Block was more than pleased with the result.

Michael Block had quite the weekend. Competing with professional golfers was likely intimidating, but he didn’t back down. Block even performed well while playing alongside PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy.

Following the PGA Championship, Block discussed his journey during the incredible weekend, per Golf on CBS on Twitter.

“It’s a dream,” Block said. “I can’t believe that my game actually came with me both rounds… today I’m just going ‘gosh man, don’t be one of those days where you have no feels, don’t know where it’s going…’ I didn’t feel as comfortable as I did the first three days, but I was able to grind it out, the hole-in-one, ridiculous. I don’t know where that came from. That got me back to even.”

It will be fascinating to see what Michael Block’s golfing future has in store. His superb effort has won the hearts of fans around the world.