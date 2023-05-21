The serious business of competing in a major golf championship is almost always the private domain of the elite touring pros. That is once again the case at the PGA Championship where Brooks Koepka is closing in on another major title. However, club pro Michael Block continued to earn plaudits with his play, and he provided one of the closing round’s extreme highlights with a spectacular hole in one on the 15th hole.

UNBELIEVABLE! MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

The club pro knew he had hit an excellent shot with his 7-rion that appeared to be on track, but he had no idea that he had aced the par-3 hole. The crowd roared its non-stop approval and playing partner Rory McIlroy informed Block that the ball was in the hole.

Block couldn’t believe it when he hard the news. “No, no, it’s in the hole?” Block said. It appeared the golfer was in a state of shock — at least from a golf perspective.

There was good reason that Block didn’t know the ball had found the bottom of the hole. That’s because the made it into 15th hole on the fly. In many cases when a golfer flies the ball into the hole from the tee or the fairway, it often bounces out. But this one stayed in.

Block is the first club professional to make a hole in one at the PGA Championship since George Bowman achieved the feat in 1996.

Michael Block then concluded the tournament with a final round score of 71, putting him at 1 over for the tournament and a tie for 15th place. That finish allows the newly popular Block to compete in next year’s PGA Championship.

Fans chanted his name in unison as he left the 18th green.