Charlie Campbell put on a dominant performance at Noche UFC, destroying Alex Reyes in the first round. Campbell came out swinging from the start, landing a flurry of punches that sent Reyes to the ground. He then followed up with a vicious ground and pound attack, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

CHARLIE CAMPBELL WITH THE POWER SHOTS 💥 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/zpwFLkXkkc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

After the fight, Campbell cut a promo like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, asking Daniel Cormier what he thought of his boxing but before Cormier could answer he hit with the classic line “It doesn't matter what you think!”

Campbell's victory over Reyes was a major step up in competition for the young lightweight. Reyes is a UFC fighter that was coming off of a six-year layoff coming into this matchup as he looked to get back in the octagon to obtain his first UFC win. Campbell's ability to finish Reyes so quickly and easily shows that he is ready to compete with the best in the world.

Campbell's performance was a major statement to the rest of the lightweight division. He showed that he is a force to be reckoned with, and that he is ready to compete with the best fighters in the world. His exciting style of fighting will have Campbell fighting in the UFC for years to come as the UFC loves exciting prospects that will always go out there and put it all on the line win or lose.

There is still a ton of exciting fights left on tonight's Noche UFC fight card, especially the main event women's flyweight championship rematch between the newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and the former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Don't miss out on the rest of the action!