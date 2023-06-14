Charlie Puth isn't shying away from the time he and Meghan Trainor made like Marvin Gaye and got it on. In 2015, Puth and Trainor recorded the hit duet Marvin Gaye together, and during an American Music Awards performance, they made out on stage. But apparently, there was an off stage kiss as well, per People.

“I had just moved to L.A. and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015,” Charlie Puth said.

It happened the night they recorded the song, and they got a little help with some drinks before hand. “I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before — Grey Goose vodka.”

It was a crazy time for Puth already. He moved out of his parents' house to come to Hollywood with his singing-songwriting abilities. When Meghan Trainor wanted to collaborate on a song with him, it made the experience even more surreal.

“I'm in this fancy recording studio where I didn't know what a runner was. They said, ‘What do you want?' And I was like, ‘Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, ‘No, we’ll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world,” Puth said. “So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down.”

Now that they're older, both of them look back on that moment and laugh. Puth really respects the singer, and finds her to be “one of the most brilliant songwriters.”

“She's just so good melodically and has such a classic approach to songwriting,” Puth said. “That's probably why we got along. We're still friends to this day.”