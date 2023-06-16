While promoting his new Charlie album, Charlie Puth admitted the craziest place he'd written a song. Apparently for him, it was in the middle of sex, per TooFab. You never know when inspiration can strike.

“I wrote the song in the middle of the act,” he said. “Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head. I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act.”

As it turns out, he wasn't super into this person. So that probably made it a little easier to take a pause for the cause. He'd actually just come out of a break up, so he figured it probably wasn't going to work out with this person.

Puth said that at the time he wasn't serious with anyone: “I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways.”

From this experience, he got inspiration for the song Marks on My Neck from his latest album, Charlie. The melody came to him in the middle of his most “intimate” experiences with this person. However, the lyrics came afterwards.

“I'm thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck,” said Puth.