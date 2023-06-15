Sami Sheen opened up about being a sex worker in a Tik Tok video, much to the confusion of fans. Sex workers are adults who receive money or goods in exchange for consensual sexual services or erotic performances, it isn't only prostitution. But now the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards responded to those people who don't understand, per TooFab.

When she turned 18 years old, Sami Sheen started an Only Fans account. It's been a year since then, and she celebrated her anniversary with a Tik Tok video that ultimately confused some people. She posted a follow up explaining a bit more.

“Okay, I need to clear some things up,” she said. “I am not a porn star. And I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgement towards the people do do that. That is just not my line of work and that is not something I'm comfortable with doing.”

She describes herself as a “sex worker” because “my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans].”

“If people did their f*****g research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of s-work,” she continued. “I've been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job.”

Shortly after Sami created her OnlyFans page, dad Charlie Sheen said, “I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

As for Denise Richards, she said: “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”