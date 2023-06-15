Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen recently shared online in a video posted to her TikTok her life as a sex worker. Sami Sheen is a model on OnlyFans.

“I'm a sex worker,” Sami began her video. “Right now I'm doing my makeup. I already shaved my whole entire body and put lotion on.”

Sami added that shaving will no longer be an issue for her as she plans to try a new treatment.

“I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game changer,” she said. “I just can't stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work. It's so annoying.”

In addition to the laser treatment, she says that she is also looking forward to get her breasts done which is why she continues to censor her nipples for the time being.

“I know you're probably thinking, ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your nipples] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways, OK? I have my ways,” she said. “I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there.”

“I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation because, like, the big reveal,” Sami continued. “Like, ‘Oh yay, you can finally see everything. And look, they're really big and nice and squishy.' I just want to wait. I don't know. I have my reasons. Whatever.”

As for who takes the model's pictures, Sami said that sometimes its herself using a tripod or a trusted friend.

“Sometimes I'll take them myself. Sometimes I'll set up my tripod. Sometimes I'll have a friend. It just depends on the day,” she said. “But I'm doing it myself today, so I've got to get really creative.”

Her “least favorite type of content to make is the videos” because she feels “awkward” doing them.

“I'm so awkward and, I don't know, you can feel it through the screen,” she said. “… Don't get me wrong, I still love making videos for you guys. I know you love them. It's just awkward.”

As for what she was shooting the day the video was made she says that she didn't necessarily have a plan.

“I kind of just get all pretty and then see what happens,” she said. “I usually don't do my makeup if I'm doing bathtub or shower or anything involving me getting wet, because it just all comes off.”

The model got candid about what kind of content she does and clarified that she is not a porn star in a follow-up video.

“I am not a [porn] star and I do not meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that,” adding that “no judgment towards the people that do do that,” she said “that's just not my line of work, and that's not something I'm comfortable with doing.”

“The only reason I said I'm a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans],” she said. “If people did their f**king research, they'd know that there's multiple forms of [sex] work.”

Sami says that she “loves her job” which she began a year ago.