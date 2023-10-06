The new docuseries, RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked, former queens will give fans a behind-the-scenes look on the star performers in Voss Events' and World of Wonder's (WOW) Las Vegas residency show RuPaul's Drag Race Live, via Joey Nolfi of Entertainment Weekly.

The news comes on the heels of RuPaul's announcement of his memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, referencing the ball culture's use of ‘houses' to denote their affiliations.

Derrick Barry, a Britney Spears impersonator and Season 8 Drag Race contestant is joining after starring in VH1's Vegas Revue. Joining her are Alexis Mateo, Kennedy Davenport, Coco Montrese, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney and Pangina Heals.

The show's Americans include Mateo who won third place in Season 3, Davenport was fourth in Season 7, Montrese was in Season 5, and Royale placed fourth and won Miss Congeniality in Season 4. Scottish Chaney is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 and Heals is the co-host of Drag Race Thailand and went on to compete in Season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World.

The upcoming TV series sees all of the queens joining the show in the midst of their residency runs at the Flamingo Hotel. RuPaul's Drag Race Live! stars a rotating cast of past drag queens from the Emmy-award winning show. It premiered in January 2020, but was put on hold in March during the pandemic and resumed in August 2021.

A six-episode documentary, RuPaul's Drag Race Vegas Revue, followed its initial cast and was aired on August 2020.

The residency show features performances including original music, lip syncs, comedy and dance numbers, complete with the queens' own Pit Crew.

The docuseries is set to premiere on WOW Presents plus in early 2024. The exact date has not been announced.