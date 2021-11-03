Charlotte Hornets: 4 bold predictions vs. Warriors

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA are scheduled to battle off in Golden State on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors. As a result, we’ll be looking at the Hornets-Warriors game with some predictions in mind.

The Hornets and the Warriors have faced off 62 times in the regular season. They have both won exactly 31 times. Charlotte is coming into this one 5-3 while the Warriors are 5-1.

The Hornets currently average the most points in the NBA amongst every team. Golden State allows the sixth least amount of points across the NBA. Charlotte on the other hand has allowed the 29th most points per game in the NBA, which is the second-worst around the league. They will have to figure out who is going to guard Superstar Steph Curry, otherwise, he might go off for 50 points.

Charlotte has wins over the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA champion favorites Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and the Portland Trail Blazers. They have lost to the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Should the Hornets win this game, they will be 6-3 and take over a top-five seed early in the season of the Eastern Conference. Will they be able to get the job done when they pay a visit to Curry and the Warriors?

Let’s take a look at 4 bold Charlotte Hornets predictions vs. Golden State Warriors.

Charlotte Hornets Predictions

4. Lamelo Ball will have his third 30 point game of the season

Former Rookie of the Year winner, Lamelo Ball, is going to have to come up big for the Hornets to win this game. He’s having an excellent season, averaging 20.1 points per game and 6.1 assists per game. Ball has been able to do this despite only playing 29 minutes per night.

Steph Curry is going to have to guard Lamelo, and Steph isn’t the greatest on-ball Defender. Lamelo knows that he’s going to have to be firing to get this Hornets offense going and he’s going to do exactly that. He’s going to have a 30 point performance to help his team win.

3. Miles Bridges will have a double-double with 25 points

Miles Bridges has been one of the most exciting players in the NBA early on in this season. He’s averaging 23.1 points per game and grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. Bridges was the week one player of the week. His play is going to continue and he will produce a double-double for this Hornets team.

The Warriors have one of the worst interior defenses in the NBA and the rim protection is something that the Hornets are going to expose. Bridges is incredible while going to the basket, so expect him to drive on this Warriors defense and have a 25-point night.

Golden State also likes to shoot a lot of threes, so a chance for grabbing at least 10 rebounds is high for Bridges.

2. Charlotte will score over 120 points

The Hornets are coming off a tough loss and they’re going to look to regroup against a tough Warriors team. Although the Warriors have one of the best defenses in the NBA, the Hornets like to go inside and that’s something that the Warriors don’t defend well.

This game isn’t going to be about getting stops as both teams can shoot you out of the gym. The Hornets are probably going to have to score 120 points to win this game. Expect them to come out looking to get going and attack the inside.

1. The Hornets will win by five or more points

Charlotte wants to prove to people that they are one of the League’s better teams and that they aren’t to be played around with. They want to show everybody that they are a legit playoff contender in the Eastern Conference and there’s no better way to prove that than beating the top team in the Western Conference.

It’s going to be back-and-forth action of both teams scoring at high volumes but ultimately the Hornets getting the ball inside will win them this game.

With the way that the Hornets have been scoring the ball, there is no reason to expect them not to do the same against the Warriors, despite them having the sixth-best defense in the NBA. The Warriors we’re going to have to guard the rim if they want any chance of winning this game. Charlotte likes to get out on fast breaks so expect them to be looking to do a lot of that. Bridges and Lamelo will look to lead the way.