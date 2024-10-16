ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Charlotte continues its season in Week 8 when they take on Navy. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Charlotte-Navy prediction and pick.

The Charlotte 49ers (3-3) face a tough challenge as they travel to Annapolis to take on the No. 25 Navy Midshipmen (5-0) in a crucial Week 8 matchup. Coming off a bye week, the 49ers will need to capitalize on their recent offensive surge, highlighted by Hashaun Wilson's breakout performance of 164 yards and three touchdowns in their last game. However, Charlotte's defense will have its hands full trying to contain Navy's potent rushing attack, which leads the FBS with an average of 369.8 yards per game2.

Navy enters this contest riding high, having cracked the Top 25 rankings for the first time this season. The Midshipmen's triple-option offense has been nearly unstoppable, and they'll look to exploit Charlotte's defensive vulnerabilities. While the 49ers have shown flashes of offensive brilliance, they'll need to maintain possession and limit Navy's time on the field to have a chance at an upset. This AAC clash promises to be a test of Charlotte's resilience against Navy's disciplined and relentless ground game.

Here are the Charlotte-Navy College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Charlotte: +16.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +580

Navy: -16.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Navy

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-3-1

Over/Under: 1-5

Head-To-Head: 2-0 SU / 1-1 ATS

While Navy enters this Week 8 matchup as the favored team, the Charlotte 49ers have the potential to pull off an upset on the road. Coming off a bye week, Charlotte has had extra time to prepare for Navy's formidable triple-option offense, which leads the FBS in rushing yards per game. The 49ers' defensive coordinator has likely spent countless hours studying film and devising strategies to contain Navy's ground attack. Additionally, Charlotte's offense has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent victory over Rice where they demonstrated their ability to execute in crucial moments.

The 49ers' offensive success will be key to their victory. Quarterback DeShawn Purdie has been steadily improving, throwing for 511 yards with 4 touchdowns and only 1 interception so far this season. If Purdie can exploit Navy's secondary and connect with playmakers like Jack Mack, who leads the team with 214 receiving yards, Charlotte could keep the Midshipmen's offense off the field. Furthermore, the element of surprise could work in Charlotte's favor, as Navy may underestimate their opponent given their respective records. With a balanced offensive attack and a well-prepared defense, the 49ers have a legitimate shot at handing Navy their first loss of the season and making a statement in the AAC.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-2

Over/Under: 3-3

Head-To-Head: 0-2 SU / 1-1 ATS

The No. 25 Navy Midshipmen are poised to continue their undefeated run as they host the Charlotte 49ers in Week 8. Navy's revamped offense under new coordinator Drew Cronic has been a revelation, blending their traditional triple-option with an expanded passing game that has kept defenses off-balance. This hybrid Wing-T offense, featuring a heavy dose of backfield misdirection, has propelled Navy to the second-best rushing attack in the nation, averaging a staggering 295.6 yards per game on the ground5. The Midshipmen's ability to control the clock and wear down opposing defenses will be crucial against a Charlotte team that has struggled to stop the run.

Defensively, Navy holds a significant edge, allowing just 395.2 yards per game compared to Charlotte's 435.55. The Midshipmen's disciplined defense, led by all-AAC first-team linebacker Colin Ramos, has been adept at creating turnovers, which could prove decisive against a Charlotte offense that has been prone to mistakes. Navy's home-field advantage at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, combined with their superior offensive firepower and stout defense, makes them heavy favorites in this matchup. Unless Charlotte can find a way to drastically improve their run defense and limit turnovers, Navy's multifaceted attack should overwhelm the 49ers, securing another victory for the Midshipmen in their quest for AAC dominance.

Final Charlotte-Navy Prediction & Pick

Navy is poised to cover the -16.5 spread against Charlotte in this Week 8 matchup. The Midshipmen's potent rushing attack, averaging 295.6 yards per game, should overwhelm Charlotte's struggling run defense. Navy's disciplined triple-option offense, combined with their expanded passing game, will keep the 49ers off-balance throughout the contest. Defensively, Navy has been stout, allowing just 395.2 yards per game compared to Charlotte's 434.8. The Midshipmen's ability to control the clock and create turnovers will be crucial in building a substantial lead. With Navy's home-field advantage and superior offensive firepower, they are likely to cover this lofty 16.5-point spread.

Final Charlotte-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy -16.5 (-118), Over 55.5 (-105)